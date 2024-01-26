New Falcons head coach and the GM will no longer report to CEO Rich McKay

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons officially announced former defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their new head coach. But that’s not the only move the franchise is making.

Morris and General Manager Terry Fontenot will no longer report to Falcons CEO Rich McKay for day-to-day football operations. Instead, they will report directly to owner Arthur Blank.

“It is hard to quantify the positive things Rich has done to impact our organization over the last 21 years, laying a strong foundation for our football team and getting Mercedes-Benz Stadium built and functioning as one of the best in the world, chief among them,” Blank said. “While he’ll no longer be involved in day-to-day football operations, Rich’s role will broaden in our organization, and I’ll continue to trust him with some of the most important work we’re engaged in across the Blank Family of Businesses.”

McKay will still represent the team on NFL matters and will move over to Atlanta United with direct oversight of the soccer team with CEO Garth Lagerwey reporting to him.

He will also join the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation board as an associate director.

