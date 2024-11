More Georgia state troopers will be on patrol during Thanksgiving holiday weekend

As millions of Georgians head out of town, the state’s law enforcement will be out in force. With AAA estimating 2.1 million Georgians will drive somewhere for Thanksgiving.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Colonel Billy Hitchens says beginning Wednesday, state troopers will be working special shifts to have a visible a presence.

Last year, 23 people died on Georgia’s roads over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.