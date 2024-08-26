Metro Atlanta elementary school introduces new inclusive playground

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A metro Atlanta elementary school introduced a new playground created to meet the needs of special education students.

Campbell Elementary in Fairburn, which has about 700 students from pre-K through fifth grade introduced the new playground on Friday afternoon. The school draws special needs students from 12 neighboring elementary schools.

Fulton County Schools said the new playground will “serve as a vital resource for our special needs students, including those with mobility challenges.”

The school serves students who are developmentally delayed, have moderate intellectual disability, or other health impairments as well as students who rely on wheelchairs.

Years ago, the school had a smaller special needs play area but it deteriorated and stopped being used by the school.

The playground was made possible thanks to $50,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Education and a $24,620 Tire Grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources which funded a rubber play surface that is wheelchair accessible.