Ludacris attends Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix watch party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Ludacris performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz USA held their first watch party for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

The event featured the latest Mercedes-AMG models, as well as iconic vehicles from the 90′s, Formula 1 simulators, motorsports memorabilia, and a race car.

Atlanta rapper and actor Ludacris appeared at the party and performed.

“I’m a big Formula 1 fan, I’m a big ‘Fast and Furious’ fan,” Ludacris told Channel 2 Action News. “To be in Atlanta, Georgia, have these events going on here, it feels amazing. I love coming from my home and being a part of the action. So, I’m just excited.”

Max Verstappen won his third straight Canadian Grand Prix, just ahead of Lando Norris and George Russell.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!