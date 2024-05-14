Lime introduces seated e-scooters to the streets of Atlanta

Lime seated e-scooter (Lime)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Lime is adding a seated scooter option to its fleet in Atlanta.

The popular white and lime green shared electric scooters have moved Atlantans around the city since 2018.

Now, in addition to the e-bike and standing e-scooters, riders can choose a seated e-scooter.

The new model features a storage compartment under the seat to help riders carry more items.

According to Lime, ridership has dramatically increased in the last few years, up over 170% from 2022 to 2023 and increased another 84% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2023.

Since their launch in Atlanta, nearly 800,000 riders have taken over 3.7 million trips.

The company says the new vehicle mode has been successfully introduced to other markets in North America and has shown a potential to bring in older riders, riders of varying abilities, and women riders.

They hope to see the same happen in Atlanta.

