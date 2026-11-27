ATLANTA — Black Friday shopping is underway across Georgia, with Lenox Square offering extended hours as it prepares for larger crowds throughout the day.

The Atlanta mall opened at 6 a.m. Friday and will remain open until 9 p.m.

Despite many retailers offering Black Friday deals early online, Lenox Square marketing vice president Lindsey Jones said in-person shopping remains a holiday tradition for many families.

“We’re continuing to see crowds and I think it’s really about their tradition,” Jones said.

According to the National Retail Federation, 53% of people plan to shop in stores this weekend.

Jones said the mall expects its heaviest crowds Friday afternoon and evening, encouraging shoppers to visit earlier in the day to beat the rush.

“We encourage people to come early. We open at 6 a.m., and the best times really are mid-mornings around that 10 a.m. time,” Jones said.

Atlanta police officers will be stationed around Lenox Square throughout the day to help direct traffic.

For shoppers looking for less crowded parking areas, Jones recommends two parking decks.

“If you’re looking for that secret spot at Lenox Square, look for the green deck or look for the red deck,” Jones said.