Kroger announces plans to close 60 stores, including four in metro Atlanta

Kroger announces plans to close 60 stores, including four in metro Atlanta
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Kroger has announced plans to close about 60 stores nationwide over the next 18 months, including four in metro Atlanta.

The stores are on Morosgo Way in Atlanta, Douglas Road in Alpharetta, Memorial Drive in Decatur, and Buford Highway in Brookhaven.

Kroger is assuring all employees from the closing stores they will be offered positions at other locations.

The grocery store chain says it’s an effort to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

They currently have stores in more than 70 Georgia cities, including nearly 20 in the metro area.

