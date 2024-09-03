Kids can get into Georgia Aquarium for free - but only for a limited time

ATLANTA — For one month only, the Georgia Aquarium is offering free admission for kids.

The downtown Atlanta tourist attraction said the tickets are valid for select days starting Tuesday through Sept. 30.

Families must purchase an adult ticket to get a free kids ticket, but there is a maximum of six tickets per transaction.

The special ticket admission applies to children ages three to 12. The aquarium already allows children two and under in for free.

Georgia Aquarium says the prices for adult general admission will vary based on the booking date and time. They suggest looking at the schedule online.