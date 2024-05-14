Jimmy Carter’s grandson provides update on health of former president

Jimmy Carter marks 1 year in hospice ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Former president Jimmy Carter prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The family of former President Jimmy Carter provided an update on his health on Tuesday.

His grandson, Jason Carter, spoke during the 28th Annual Rosalynn Carter Georgia Mental Health Forum held at the Carter Center in Atlanta.

“He’s still in the same situation he’s been in the last year... he’s at the end... but he knows he’s not in charge of this process,” Jason Carter said. “So he is embracing that as much as he can... embracing these days as much as he can...and I think he’s doing good.”

Jimmy Carter, who is now 99 years old, began receiving at-home hospice care on Feb 18, 2023.

Carter’s wife and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died in November 2023 at the family’s home in Plains after a battle with dementia. The 39th president, Carter attended the numerous memorial services for his wife.