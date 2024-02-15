Hawks star Trae Young fined $35K for ‘inappropriate gesture’ toward referee

Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 21: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Boston Celtics with Dejounte Murray #5 during the fourth quarter of Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $35,000 by the NBA for a gesture he made toward an official, the league announced Wednesday.

Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars imposed the fine for an incident that occurred with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 136-126 home loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

After being whistled for a technical foul for flopping after he tried to draw a call on a long 3-pointer, Young shook his head, looked upward and rubbed his fingers together in a money gesture. The league statement described his actions as “inappropriate and unprofessional.”

It was the second time Young has been fined this season. The three-time All-Star was docked $25,000 in December for confronting an official and using inappropriate language after a home loss to the Nets.

