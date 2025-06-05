Georgia Tech names Jon Palumbo as Interim Athletics Director

ATLANTA - NOVEMBER 1: A member of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team holds his helmet up at the beginning of the fourth quarter during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field on November 1, 2008 in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia Tech beat Florida State 31-28. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Chief Operating Officer and Executive Deputy Athletic Director Jon Palumbo takes over for J. Batt who’s leaving the school to become the athletic director at Michigan State.

Georgia Tech says Palumbo has worked closely with Batt on major decisions.

Jon Palumbo to Serve as Interim Director of Athletics



That includes the hiring of Brent Key as football coach. He currently serves as the day-to-day administrator and liaison for the football program.

“Jon has been a central figure in Georgia Tech Athletics’ growth and momentum,” said President Ángel Cabrera. “He cares deeply about our student-athletes, and brings the experience, vision, and steady leadership needed to keep us moving forward during this transition.”

Palumbo was the athletic director at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi before coming to Atlanta.

A national search for Georgia Tech’s next permanent athletic director is underway.