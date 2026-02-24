Georgia House approves literacy bill amid concerns over reading rates

FILE PHOTO: Kids can earn a free book from Barnes & Noble through its Summer Reading Program.

ATLANTA — With data showing 60 percent of Georgia’s third graders cannot read on grade level, the Georgia House has approved legislation aimed at improving literacy across the state.

The comprehensive measure includes funding for literacy coaches to support students from kindergarten through third grade and encourages parents to start their children in school a year earlier.

House Education Committee Chairman Chris Erwin said the bill is designed to address long-standing challenges with reading proficiency.

“Reading helps you dream, helps you dream bigger,” Erwin said. “Reading is fundamental to learning.”

Lawmakers say the effort under the Gold Dome is part of a broader push to strengthen early education and ensure students are reading at grade level by the end of third grade.

Last year, Atlanta Public Schools created a literacy council.