Georgia Forestry Commission release Leaf Watch for peak fall colors

GEORGIA — If you are on a mission to snap the perfect fall photos, the Georgia Forestry Commission have got you covered.

On Thursday, Stasia Kelly with the Georgia Forestry Commission sent WSB their “Leaf Watch” on where nature and fall enthusiasts can see fall leaves at peak color in north Georgia. The explosion of color will begin this weekend and might last for the next two weeks.

The three regions highlighted are Northwest Georgia, North Central Georgia, and Northeast Georgia.

Northwest Georgia:

Vegetation will begin to transition into fall colors. Northern red oak and white oak leaves are on their way changing in to maroon, orange, and red. The leaves of the hickory and maple trees usually turn into a yellow or gold color. Beech, birch, and chestnut oak also turns into yellow, gold, and sometimes bronze.

Flora below the forest line like sumac, sassafras, and sourwood, will prevail with vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows.

The best time to check out the peak colors in northwest Georgia will begin around the end of the first week of November.

The GFC recommends heading up to Mountain Cove Farms, Cloudland Canyon State Park, Sunset Rock, Point Park, or Rock City. Chattanooga is known for its beautiful fall landscapes as well.

North Central Georgia:

As for north-central Georgia, the fall colors are already beginning to fade, particularly across the Blue Ridge Mountains above a 3000 feet elevation.

The best display of fall foliage will be down in the mountain valleys, foothills, and other areas of lower terrains. Oaks, maples, hickories, yellow poplar, and sweetgum trees have a beautiful menagerie of yellow, orange, red, and maroon shades.

Nature permitting, for the next week or so, flora in this region will be in their peak fall color period.

Due to the lack of rain during the month of October and the cooler temperatures in the Blue Ridge Mountains, forest vegetation transitioned from greens and browns into fall colors at a faster rate than usual.

The GFC recommends heading up to Dahlonega, Suches, Woody Gap, and driving from Dawsonville to Elijay.

Northeast Georgia

In northeast Georgia, the peak has been ongoing for a week at an elevation of 3,000 feet and above. There may only be one week left for high elevation locations, weather permitting. Views are still spectacular on overlooks and roadsides where you can peer out at the oaks, hickories, and black gum trees, with their yellow, oranges, and reds. However, Poplar, Beech, and Maple leaves are beginning to fade from their vibrance into the familiar brown color for the approaching winter.

Below 3,000 feet, the flora is just now starting to bloom with colorful and vibrant fall foliage. At this elevation, you can fortunately expect to have several weeks to enjoy good viewing and infinite photo opportunities. However, poplars, sweetgum, and sycamores are beginning to fade.

Leaf watchers can expect good conditions, despite previous issues with drought and two hurricanes, next week in higher elevations and the next two weeks to be eventful in lower elevations.

The GFC recommends taking a scenic drive along the Richard B. Russell Scenic Highway, Sky Valley, Black Rock State Park. To end the trip, stop by in the towns of Helen and Clayton to leaf watch while you grab dinner or check out the local businesses.

Keep in mind Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 3. We will lose an hour of daylight meaning that’s less light in the day to bask in the glow of the autumn leaves.



