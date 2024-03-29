Friday marks busiest spring break travel day at Atlanta airport. Here’s what you need to know

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is preparing for a busy weekend of travel during spring break.

Airport officials said Friday will be the busiest day of travel, with more than 335,000 passengers expected to travel to, from, or through Atlanta.

According to officials, between March 14 and April 7, over 7.6 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport.

Airport leaders advise passengers to arrive at the airport at least two and a half hours before their scheduled departure times for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

Passengers can visit the Atlanta airport’s website for current information about parking options, security wait times, and open concessionaires.

Officials reminded passengers that all firearms and ammunition must be appropriately secured within checked baggage.

“During this busy travel time, ATL remains committed to facilitating a seamless journey for everyone passing through the Airport and ensuring passenger safety and satisfaction,” officials said.