Flu season reaches peak, CDC says

ATLANTA — The flu season has reached its peak, according to new data from the Atlanta-based CDC.
This comes just weeks after CDC data shows this year’s flu vaccine was less effective than most years.
CDC officials say the flu has surged to the highest levels since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the beginning of October 2024, around 40 million people have been sick with the flu, according to the CDC. More than half a million people have been hospitalized due to the flu in 2025 and 22,000 influenza deaths have been reported.
The CDC has offered helpful tips on how to prevent the spread of germs:
- Getting a flu vaccine is the most important.
- Take other preventive actions in addition to vaccination that may help reduce the spread of viruses like flu.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- If you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them. For flu, CDC recommends that people stay home, for at least 24 hours, until both are true: your symptoms are getting better overall, and you have not had fever (and are not using fever-reducing medication)*. About Preventing Spread of Respiratory Viruses When You’re Sick | What To Do If You Get Sick.
- After these two criteria are met, there are some additional precautions that can be taken to protect others from respiratory illness.
- These include taking steps for cleaner air and hygiene practices like cleaning frequently touched surfaces.
- More information is available about core and additional prevention strategies.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.
- Wearing a mask is an additional prevention strategy that you can choose to further protect yourself and others. When worn by a person with an infection, masks reduce the spread of the virus to others. Masks can also protect wearers from breathing in infectious particles from people around them.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Germs spread this way.
- You can improve air quality by bringing in fresh outside air, purifying indoor air, or gathering outdoors. Cleaner air can reduce the risk of exposure to viruses.