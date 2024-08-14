A Falcons game is one of the most affordable in the NFL, new study shows

ATLANTA — Going to an Atlanta Falcons game is basically like saving money compared to seeing any other NFL team take the field.

A new study by Cardrates.com found that a “game-day experience” will cost a Falcons fan, on average, less than attending other games. They describe a “game-day experience” as a ticket, two beers, a hot dog and parking.

For all that, a fan will spend an average of $142.60, making it the 30th ranked team out of all 32 NFL teams. Only the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals rank lower.

The Falcons don’t rank among the most affordable tickets, though. The average general admission ticket will cost you $111.54 to get into Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta’s “game-day experience” ranking is helped by having the cheapest concessions in the league. The study found that fans could get a beer for $5 and a hot dog for just $2.

The last two teams to lose the Super Bowl ranked at the top of list. The San Francisco 49ers will have fans spending $239.66 and the Philadelphia Eagles will cost $225.01.

The Falcons have finished the last three season with a 7-10 record. For comparison, the 49ers had a 12-5 record and made it all the way to the Super Bowl.

The regular season kicks off for the Falcons against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

You can read the full study here.

