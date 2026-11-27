ATLANTA — Thanksgiving marks one of the biggest days for cooking fires, and experts are offering tips to help you and your family stay safe.

As you prepare the Thanksgiving feast, it’s important to remember to stay focused.

Paulding County Fire Rescue Cpt. Steve Mapes explains most holiday cooking fires aren’t always caused by a malfunction in your kitchen equipment.

“They’re caused by ordinary things like being distracted with a lot of family around, leaving food unattended, thinking someone else is watching it and having something flammable close to the stove,” Mapes said.

He says keeping pets and kids out of the kitchen is a good idea and to take your time when you’re cooking.

The National Fire Protection Agency also offers the following safety tips: