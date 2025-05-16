Delta to discontinue selling “Basic Economy” tickets to compete with low-cost competitors

Delta Air Lines unveils new plane interior (Delta Air Lines)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — A big change is coming to Delta Air Lines as it chooses to cater to customers who are willing to pay more.

Starting in October, the Atlanta based airlines will stop selling tickets under the “Basic Economy” label to compete with low-cost competitors like Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines. Instead, the airline is reorganizing its fare structure aimed at giving higher-paying passengers more options in each section of the plane.

This may look like assigned seats, the ability to change flights, or accruing loyalty benefits.

Delta says it will still offer low-cost fares as a subcategory of its “Delta Main” tickets.

Bloomberg’s Tom Busby contributed to this story.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!