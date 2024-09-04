‘Dancing with the Stars’ reveals which celebrities, athletes are competing this season

ATLANTA — “Dancing with the Stars” season 33 premieres in two weeks. We now know which celebrities and athletes will be competing for the mirror ball trophy this fall.

“Good Morning America” announced the cast Wednesday morning and it features a few Atlanta connections.

Atlanta native and former NBA star Dwight Howard, actor Eric Roberts and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks will all compete.

Here is the full cast for “Dancing with the Stars” season 33:

Dwight Howard, Atlanta native and former NBA star

Phaedra Parks, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star

Danny Amendola, former New England Patriots wide receiver and Super Bowl champion

Anna Delvey, “fake heiress” whose financial crimes and lavish lifestyle inspired Netflix’s “Inventing Anna”

Chandler Kinney, actress from “Pretty Little Liars” franchise and Disney Channel’s “Zombies”

Ilona Maher, 2024 Olympic bronze medalist for U.S. women’s rugby team

Brooks Nader, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue supermodel

Stephen Nedoroscik, 2024 Olympic bronze medalist for U.S. men’s gymnastics team

Eric Roberts, Oscar-nominated actor who grew up in Atlanta

Tori Spelling, actress and “Beverly Hills 90210″ star

Jenn Tran, The Bachelorette

Reginald Veljohnson, actor known as Carl Winslow on “Family Matters” and Officer Al Powell in “Die Hard”

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough return as co-hosts alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. The new season premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 17