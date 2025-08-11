Cobb County expected to vote on adding pickleball courts at Oregon Park in Marietta

Pickleball Cobb County expected to vote on adding pickleball courts at Oregon Park in Marietta (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County is expected to vote on whether to approve funds for new pickleball courts at Oregon Park in Marietta.

The park, located on Hamilton Road, currently has six pickle ball courts on-site.

Commissioners will take up a proposal Tuesday to spend $850,000 to add four more courts bringing to total to 10 courts.

County officials expect the proposal to pass.

The money will also be used to improve handicapped access and a new restroom facility.

The park has a variety of other recreational facilities including escape rooms, baseball fields, picnic pavilions, batting cages, tennis courts, concession building, walking trail, playground, and a disc golf course.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!