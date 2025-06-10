Carnegie Grant awarded to Gwinnett County Library system

Gwinnett County Public Library
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — After competing with hundreds of libraries, the Gwinnett County Public Library has been selected for a major national grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

11 libraries across the country will share a $5M grant, and Gwinnett County will spend its share on the expansion of its English language classes.

The library’s Duffie Dixon says they are doubly grateful in this current climate of cuts.

“At a time where funding is being decreased in a lot of areas, to get this kind of a grant means everything to us.”

GCPL will use the money to expand English language classes, working in partnership with Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Dixon says the money will also be used to help find volunteers and fund background checks as well as offer bus passes to get to classes for those with limited transportation.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas and Ann Powell contributed to this story.

