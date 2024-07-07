Budweiser Clydesdales appear at events across north GA

Budweiser Clydesdales in Alpharetta (Alpharetta Department of Public Safety)

By WSBTV

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — To celebrate 14 years of partnership with Folds of Honor, Budweiser brought their iconic Clydesdales through north Georgia for a series of appearances.

The horses appeared in Cartersville on July 3, in Norcross on July 5, and in Alpharetta on July 6.

During their Alpharetta appearance, the horses participated in a parade that concluded with a Folds of Honor scholarship check presentation at the Alpharetta American Legion.

Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders with educational scholarships.

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Budweiser is donating a portion of proceeds from sales of beer that features a limited-edition “patriotic” packaging to Folds of Honor.

Budweiser has delivered over 600 scholarships benefitting Georgia residents to Folds of Honor.

The Clydesdales aren’t just visiting Georgia. They are currently touring across the country.


0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!