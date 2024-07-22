Buc-ee’s starts construction on largest GA location, sets tentative opening day

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — You may notice a large construction project off Interstate 95 near Brunswick if you’re traveling along the Georgia coast. It’s a project you’ll want to keep an eye on if you’re a fan of Buc-ee’s.

The popular travel center chain officially began construction this month on its new location off I-95 and Ga. 99 in Brunswick.

Buc-ee’s reportedly stated it has set a tentative opening date for June 2, 2025.

Buc-ee’s is building a 74,000 square-foot location with 120 fuel pumps, making it the largest location in the state. Buc-ee’s confirmed the project in 2023.

The location will bring more than 200 full-time jobs to the area with pay starting above the minimum wage. Employees will get full benefits, three weeks of paid vacation and 6% matching 401k.

The store will be the third Buc-ee’s in Georgia along with Calhoun and Macon–Warner Robins metro area.

