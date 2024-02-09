Attention Bulldog fans: Brand new UGA themed bobblehead goes on sale today

Although Phil Sklar with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum says they’ve done Hairy the Dog and others, they’ve never done the actual mascot. With the recent passing of Uga X, also known as Que, now is the time.

“It’s really a great way to celebrate him and pay tribute to Uga who is the winningest mascot in school history,” said Sklar.

The bobblehead goes on sale today in several Athens stores and online.

“It has Uga standing on the Georgia logo base with his name on the front and real name Que on the back. He has his Georgia sweater on,” said Sklar.

Sklar says it’s a fun way to really honor and celebrate him and keep his memory alive and share it with future generations of Georgia fans.