Atlanta nonprofit comes up with new way to provide food for unhoused residents

ATLANTA — A metro area school teacher gave students pre-paid cards worth $5 each for fast food.

“What is this? What is this card? Why are you giving it to me? When I explain, they are so excited,” Ashely Dihigo said.

Dihigo says some of her students were a little puzzled at first.

“This card can be used at any fast food restaurant in America, and only for fast food,” John Patton said.

Patton is the founder of the Atlanta nonprofit Street Charity.

He says these days, people who want to help unhoused residents with a buck or two aren’t carrying cash, and those who don’t want the money spent on alcohol, tobacco, or worse.

He says charitable people can try the Street Charity option.

“We’re not saying fast food is a good diet. We’re saying that on a hot day we’re giving a chance to walk in the front door with dignity and order a Coke.” Patton said.

Patton says if those receiving the cards don’t use them, after a few months they expire.

The money from the card then automatically goes to local food banks. Ashley says she sees the need in her classroom every day, and the pre-paid cards can help.

“It’s just life-changing for them. Not only are students facing homelessness—and some of our students are—some are food insecure,” Ashley said.

To learn more about the pre-paid cards, look here.