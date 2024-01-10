Atlanta Braves AA team officially moving from Mississippi to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves AA affiliate is moving to Columbus, Ga. the team announced on Tuesday.

2024 will be the final year the team plays its games in Pearl, Mississippi before relocating to Columbus for the 2025 season.

“We want to thank Pearl, the surrounding Jackson community and the state of Mississippi for the incredible support for the franchise over the past 19 years. We have loved creating memories with you at Trustmark Park and we look forward to bringing you an amazing 2024 season. The M-Braves will be commemorating the 20th season at Trustmark Park throughout the 69-game home schedule in 2024, beginning with Opening Day on Tuesday, April 9 vs Biloxi,” the team wrote in a statement.

“We are hopeful that this is not the end of professional baseball in Pearl and our organization will support any efforts to bring a team to Trustmark Park in the future.”

Back in 2021, the Braves sold the AAA Gwinnett Stripers, AA Mississippi Braves, High A level Rome Emperors and Single-A Augusta Green Jackets to a holding company that helps run these teams.

Over the years, the Atlanta Braves have seen a number of its stars pass through Pearl on the way to starring in the major leagues.

Players like 2023 NL Most Valuable Player Ronald Acuna Jr., 2022 NL Rookie of the Year Michael Harris, Ozzie Albies, Dansby Swanson, Freddie Freeman, Brian McCann, Jeff Francoeur and Jason Heyward were promoted straight form Mississippi to Atlanta for their MLB debuts.

