Apalachee High School to play first home football game since school shooting

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Apalachee High School is set to play its first home football game on Friday since a deadly school shooting one month ago.

Last week, the team played its first road game against Clarke Central High School.

It’s expected to be an emotional night on Friday. One of the four victims in the Sept. 4 shooting was math teacher and football coach Ricky Aspinwall, who is expected to be honored on Friday night.

Aspinwall, affectionately known as Coach “A,” was a beloved member of the school and football program.

On the field, the team will take on neighboring Jackson County High School.

The school posted that it is expecting a large crowd at the game and it’s asking families without a player or someone performing for either school not to purchase tickets for this game.

The game will be livestreamed on the school’s YouTube page.

“We appreciate your continued support of Chee Nation and your assistance to help us have a special Friday Night Lights together,” the school said.