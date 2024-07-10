Affordable housing communities open for seniors in southwest Atlanta

Local seniors in Atlanta are moving into two new affordable housing communities meant to help both elderly residents and families in need of somewhere to live.

On Tuesday morning, Mayor Andre Dickens and other community leaders cut the ribbon on Briar Park and The Paramount, both of which were designed for seniors and families as part of a wider effort to revitalize the area around the Greenbriar Mall in Southwest Atlanta.

Wanda Trent-Phillips said that the homes were intended to give seniors the type of housing that they need, and deserve.

“We want our seniors to have the best, to be able to actually live in luxury. They deserve it,” Trent-Phillips said.

Her sister and other tenants were able to get the keys to new housing units on Tuesday and are expected to begin moving in starting Aug. 1.

Dominium, an affordable housing developer, owner and manager celebrated the ribbon cuttings in tandem. The communities are expected to provide homes to more than 1,000 seniors and families in Atlanta.

“Cant’ wait to move in, I’m so happy to know that they built this in this community where we all grew up and lived in for years and years,” Shirley Chaney, another resident, said.

“Briar Park and The Paramount are unique not only because together they meet two of the City’s most pressing housing needs—affordable homes for seniors and for families—but also because of their potential to serve as a powerful catalyst for the re-development of the Greenbriar Mall and broader neighborhood,” Shaun Reinhardt, Vice President & Project Partner at Dominium, said in a statement. “Our partnership with state and local officials, the input of community members, and the commitment of Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet brought to life two communities that we all hope will be a point of pride for years to come.”

The Briar Park community is 100% affordable housing at 60% of the area median income level and features a newly constructed five-story building with 244 affordable apartments for seniors aged 55 and older.

Additionally, the community unit mix has 132 one-bedroom apartments, with 92 two-bedroom and 20 three-bedroom units.

At the Paramount, 100% of which is also affordable at the 60% AMI level, has eight residential buildings with 48 one-bedroom apartments, 96 two-bedroom and 96 three-bedroom units.

The current AMI in Atlanta is $75,300 per year in Atlanta, according to Invest Atlanta. The 60% AMI level is $45,180 for individuals.

Dominium said Briar Park is the company’s seventh senior construction in Georgia, while the Paramount is its first family new construction development in Atlanta.



