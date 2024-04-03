4 Spelman students head to 35th Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Championship Tournament

HCASC Team Maya R. Leflore, C’2026, mathematics major from Jackson, Miss.; Claire Jackson, C’2024, English major from Oakland, Calif.; Frances A. Taylor, C’2024, international studies mahor from Hanover, N.H.; Hailey A. Jones, C’2025, history major from Oakland, Calif. (Spelman College)

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, a spokesperson with Spelman College announced that four of its college students will advance to the 35th Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC) National Championship Tournament.

The HCASC is the nation’s premier academic competition among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

It’s a year-round program that celebrates HBCU academic excellence and showcases some of the best HBCU students across the country.

The students will compete among 31 other teams from April 11 - April 12, on the corporate campus of American Honda in Torrance, California, for the HSCASC National Championship title.

They’re also competing for a portion of over $500,000 in institutional grants provided by Honda.

The HCASC gathers a total of 325 HBCU students, coaches, presidents and institutional representatives.

The competition features 32 teams who will go head-to-head in a battle of scholastic skill, quickly answering questions on a range of topics including history, science, math, pop culture and more.

After advancing in the HCASC National Qualifying Tournament in February, Spelman College will compete in the HCASC for the 23rd year in a row. Daniel Bascelli, 17-year HCASC coach of Spelman College and 2019 HCASC Coach of the Year, will coach the team of students.

Representing Spelman College are the following students:

• Maya R. Leflore, C’2026, mathematics major from Jackson, Miss.

• Claire Jackson, C’2024, English major from Oakland, Calif.

• Frances A. Taylor, C’2024, international studies mahor from Hanover, N.H.

• Hailey A. Jones, C’2025, history major from Oakland, Calif.

“The Honda Campus All-Star Challenge has provided a national stage for generations of talented HBCU students to display their impressive academic capabilities and the rich culture of HBCUs,” said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Honda is proud of our longstanding commitment to supporting and inspiring the next generation of leaders by providing HBCU students with the tools and experiences they need to live their dreams.”

