Marietta Square to host 2024 Chalktoberfest this weekend

Chalktoberfest at Marietta Square Artwork by @rogerscreate, photo by @bweaverphoto at Chalktoberfest in Marietta (Brian Weaver/Sally Macauley)

COBB COUNTY, GA — Get ready for chalk drawings to jump out of the streets on the Square in Marietta this weekend.

Since 2013, the Marietta-Cobb Museum of Art has hosted chalk artists from around the world in a two-day festival. This year’s Chalktoberfest takes place on Saturday October 12 and Sunday October 13.

For adults, the craft beer and wine festival takes place on Saturday, while children can engage in a scavenger hunt for toy trolls and prizes.

On Sunday, kids compete in a non-professional chalk drawing contest. Also, the art of the professionals is completed on Sunday.

Organizer Sally Macauley says the idea of a chalk art festival was a “hard sell” at first, but the idea has proven successful, with Chalktoberfest just “getting better and better” each year.

Macauley advises festival goers to view the art through a camera lens because it will just “jump out of the cement at you.”

As a bonus, the Marietta-Cobb Museum of Art offers free admission for the weekend.