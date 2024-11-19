2 DeKalb County elementary schools named best in Georgia by U.S. News and World Report

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two DeKalb County schools were recognized by the U.S. News and World Report as among the best in Georgia, according to officials.

Kittredge Magnet School, and Wadsworth Magnet School for High Achievers were named the No. 1 and No. 2 elementary schools respectively out of 1,923 elementary schools in Georgia.

DeKalb County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Devon Horton calls it “extraordinary” and says it is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and consistency the students, teachers, administrators and staff have shown.

“It is the collective efforts and results of so many that we are able to provide world-class opportunities to every student and proud graduate of DeKalb County Schools,” Horton said.

“The 2024 Best Elementary and Middle Schools rankings offer a way for parents to get a snapshot of their child’s school and how well it’s doing within its community,” said LaMont Jones, managing editor for education at U.S. News. “Easily accessible data on student-teacher ratio, district spending, and the number of school counselors available at the school can keep parents informed and involved.”