Listen to Slash shred on composer Bear McCreary's new song, "The End of Tomorrow"

Shadows & Sparks Records/Mutant

By Josh Johnson

Slash guests on a new song called "The End of Tomorrow" from film/TV/video game composer Bear McCreary.

The track, which lasts nearly 11 minutes, boasts a giant solo that would likely feel at home on a Guns N' Roses album. It also features lead vocals by McCreary's brother, Brendan McCreary.

"'The End of Tomorrow' is my homage to epic, operatic rock anthems I love, like 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'November Rain,'" Bear says. "Slash brought his iconic sound to the song, and his solo at the song's heart will melt your face!"

You can listen to "The End of Tomorrow" now via digital outlets. It'll appear on Bear's upcoming album, The Singularity, which also features guest spots from System of a Down's Serj Tankian and Slipknot's Corey Taylor.

The Singularity will be released digitally on May 3 and on physical formats May 10. Bear will play a concert in Los Angeles on May 12; Slash will be among the guest performers.

