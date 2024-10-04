Listen to new Mötley Crüe song, "Cancelled"

Mötley Crüe has premiered a new song called "Cancelled," the title track of their just-released EP.

"Cancelled" includes lyrics such as "Woke up in the morning, you just got cancelled." If you want to hear Vince Neil sing about TikTok, you're in the right place.

You can listen to "Cancelled" and the EP now via digital outlets. The three-track set also includes the previously released single "Dogs of War" and a cover of Beastie Boys' "Fight for Your Right."

Mötley Crüe will play a trio of intimate Los Angeles shows starting Oct. 7. They also just announced a Las Vegas residency for 2025, kicking off in March.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.