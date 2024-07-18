Lenny Kravitz teases video for latest single, “Paralyzed”

Lenny Kravitz is teasing his next music video.

The rocker shared a snippet of the video for the Blue Electric Light track "Paralyzed," with images of three hooded figures walking toward the camera, which then cuts to an image of Kravitz from behind, bathed in light with his guitar strapped to his back and his hands reaching above him.

The video for "Paralyzed," the third single from Blue Electric Light following "TK421" and "Human," is set to drop July 24 at 12 p.m. ET, with what Kravitz is calling an "exclusive After Party" to follow for YouTube Premium subscribers.

Blue Electric Light, Lenny's first new album since 2018's Raise Vibration, was released in May.

Kravitz is currently on tour in Europe, where over the weekend he interrupted a show to take a call from his "brother" actor Denzel Washington. His next show is happening in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Sunday.

He brings his show to the U.S. for a five-night stand at Dolby Live in Las Vegas starting Oct. 18. A complete list of dates can be found at lennykravitz.com.

