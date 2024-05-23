Lenny Kravitz on new album 'Blue Electric Light': “It’s just a celebration”

Lenny Kravitz is back with a brand new album, Blue Electric Light, dropping Friday, and he tells ABC Audio that the songs on the record came to him "organically."
So, what kind of album did Blue Electric Light wind up becoming?
"The album is, it's just celebration, it's fun. It's just carefree and loose and spiritual and sensual, but mainly it's a lot of fun," Lenny says. "It's a bit of the record I didn't make in high school before I made my first album, Let Love Rule. I can sense the influence from that time."
As for the message he hopes fans get after listening to Blue Electric Light, Kravitz shares, "As always, love. You know, love, unity, inclusion, God, humanity."
Blue Electric Light, Lenny's first album since 2018's Raise Vibration, is available for preorder now.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.