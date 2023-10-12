Lenny Kravitz drops “TK421,” the first single off his new 'Blue Electric Light' album

Roxie Records/BMG

By Jill Lances

Lenny Kravitz is back with new music. The rocker just released the new track "TK421," the first single off his upcoming double album Blue Electric Light, dropping March 15.

"TK421" is described as a "fast-paced rock 'n' roll romp," with a nod to Boogie Nights and Star Wars.

Kravitz has also dropped a new video for the song, which is certainly racy. He's practically naked for a good portion of the clip, with his chiseled body on display for fans to see.

You can listen to "TK421" now via digital outlets and watch the NSFW video on YouTube.

Blue Electric Light is Kravitz's 12th studio album and his first album in five years. His last release was 2018's Raise Vibration.

The album is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!