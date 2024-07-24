Lenny Kravitz drops video for Blue Electric Light track “Paralyzed”

Roxie Records/BMG

By Jill Lances

Lenny Kravitz has just dropped the video for "Paralyzed," the third single off his recent album Blue Electric Light.

The clip, directed by Anthony Mandler, begins with Lenny, in leather pants, a leather jacket and no shirt, walking in the desert toward five women covered in red robes. According to the video’s description, they “symbolize Kravitz’s hypnotic affection for the woman” he’s singing about in the song.
As the clip continues, the video cuts to footage of Kravitz playing with his band, and of the girls dancing alone and around a shirtless Kravitz. The clip also features an epic guitar solo from the rocker.

Blue Electric Light, Lenny's first new album since 2018's Raise Vibration, was released in May.

The rocker is currently on tour in Europe. He plays Stuttgart, Germany, on Thursday and brings his show to the U.S. for a five-night stand at Dolby Live in Las Vegas starting Oct. 18. A complete list of dates can be found at lennykravitz.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!