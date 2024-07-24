Lenny Kravitz drops video for Blue Electric Light track “Paralyzed”

Lenny Kravitz has just dropped the video for "Paralyzed," the third single off his recent album Blue Electric Light.

The clip, directed by Anthony Mandler, begins with Lenny, in leather pants, a leather jacket and no shirt, walking in the desert toward five women covered in red robes. According to the video’s description, they “symbolize Kravitz’s hypnotic affection for the woman” he’s singing about in the song.

As the clip continues, the video cuts to footage of Kravitz playing with his band, and of the girls dancing alone and around a shirtless Kravitz. The clip also features an epic guitar solo from the rocker.

Blue Electric Light, Lenny's first new album since 2018's Raise Vibration, was released in May.

The rocker is currently on tour in Europe. He plays Stuttgart, Germany, on Thursday and brings his show to the U.S. for a five-night stand at Dolby Live in Las Vegas starting Oct. 18. A complete list of dates can be found at lennykravitz.com.

