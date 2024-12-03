Legal docs about Beatles breakup going up for auction

ABC
By Jill Lances
Legal documents pertaining to the break up of The Beatles are set to go up for auction in December.
The U.K. auction house Dawsons will handle the sale of the more than 300 pages of documents relating to the band’s official split in 1974. The pages, from advisers and legal reps, were discovered in a cupboard sometime in the last year, although the exact location of the find was not revealed.

Denise Kelly, from Dawsons, tells the BBC that the docs are "fascinating," noting, "I just couldn't put them down until I had read every page."

"As I read the minutes of meetings - notes which included discussions between the legal teams and accountants - I wondered how on earth they were going to sort everything out, and at times I could sense panic in the room as more and more complexities came to light,” she shares. “One of the lawyers even suggested during one meeting when they had gone round and round and round in circles: ‘Would it be easier if The Beatles just retired?’"
The auction is set to take place Dec. 12, with the pages estimated to sell for between $6,000 and $10,000.

