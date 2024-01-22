Kaedy Kiely to judge lip sync competition benefiting Alzheimer’s research

The seventh annual ‘Battle for the Brain’, a lip sync competition that raises funds for Emory’s Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, is scheduled to take place Thursday, Feb. 1, at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy.

This year’s group of celebrity judges includes 97.1 The River’s Kaedy Kiely.

Organizers tell The River this year’s event goal is $1.5 million and they expect another sold out audience of over 1,500.

Hosted by Daughters Against Alzheimer’s (DAA), the live performance, live voting charity event is a “high-energy team competition among Atlanta’s leading companies, artists, athletes, and entertainers and will also include a live auction,” organizers say.

According to a news release, this year’s lip sync teams include The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders, Delta Air Lines, Dorsey Alston Realtors, Fitness Influencers ATL, Miller Zell, Morgan Stanley, RCG Ventures, Ryder, Steve Penley and the SEEiT Choir, Tootsies and Wesley Franklin and Stronger Together.

DAA co-founders Michelle Rooks and Susan Watson tell The River they are “committed to supporting medical research related to Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia.” To learn more about DAA, click here.

Since 2017, the ‘Battle for the Brain’ has raised almost $4 million to support medical research relating to Alzheimer’s and dementia at Emory’s Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. To make a donation or vote, click here.

Kelsey Wingert and Tribble Reese will co-emcee the event, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group