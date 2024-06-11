Judas Priest adds second North American leg to '﻿Invincible Shield'﻿ tour

Judas Priest has added a second North American leg to their tour supporting their new album, Invincible Shield.

The newly announced dates will run from Sept. 13 in Montreal to Oct. 26 in Irving, Texas. Presales begin Wednesday; tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JudasPriestInvincibleShield.com.

Invincible Shield, the 19th Priest album and the first in six years, dropped in March. The first U.S. leg of the tour ran through April and May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.