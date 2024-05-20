Jon Bon Jovi shares his “honest playlist,” including “Born To Run,” “Gangnam Style”

Jon Bon Jovi is giving fans insight into the music he loves and listens to in an "honest playlist" interview with The Guardian.

Asked to name the song that changed his life, Jon gave props to his friend and fellow New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen, citing his “Born to Run." “I grew up in New Jersey, so the E Street Band was how you were indoctrinated to rock ’n’ roll – they were the local heroes," he says.

Don Henley’s "Boys of Summer" is the song Jon wishes he'd written, sharing the lyrics and melody resonated with him. “I ran into Don last week, put my arm around him after he had just sung that song, and said: ‘I really wish I’d written that,’” he shares.

Of course, Jon had some things to say about some Bon Jovi tunes, including “Livin’ On A Prayer,” which he calls the best song to play at a party. He adds, "How do I feel when I hear it on the radio or a party? Amazed and amused!"

As for the song of his he can't listen to anymore, it's "R2-D2 We Wish You a Merry Christmas" from Christmas in the Stars, the 1980 Star Wars-themed album.

“I was a gopher in a recording studio, running errands, and the producer needed a young voice,” he says. “People have only just recently rediscovered I was the singer. Now it gets played to me all the time.”

Jon also reveals that PSY’s “Gangnam Style" is the song he secretly likes, although he tells people he hates it, and picks “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham! as the song he wants played at his funeral.

Bon Jovi's new album, FOREVER, comes out June 7.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.