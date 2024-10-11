Jon Bon Jovi the latest artist to endorse Kamala Harris & Tim Walz

Jon Bon Jovi is the latest musician to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election.

Sharing a clip of "The People's House," his collaboration with The War And Treaty, Jon writes on Instagram, "The People's House is a song that celebrates this beautiful place that we call home, from sea to shining sea."

He adds, “The truth matters. And the truth is on election day I’ll be voting for @KamalaHarris and @TimWalz because I believe in the power of we, not of me. I’ve written a song reminding us that out of many, we are still one.”

Jon follows fellow New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen in endorsing the Harris/Walz ticket. Springsteen announced his support in early October, sharing that the Democratic candidates stand for “the vision of America I’ve been consistently writing about for 55 years.”

Joan Jett also just endorsed Harris/Walz with a new music video for the 2023 track "If You're Blue."

"More than ever, we need politicians who can implement massive positive change for our nation. We have come to that point where we’re not just voting for our party or a candidate, but on whether our democracy survives," she shared. "And make no mistake! Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will guide us to a more positive future. A future we MUST look to for ourselves, our children, our country and our planet."

