Jon Anderson shares video for new single, “True Messenger,” from upcoming album, 'True'

Jon Anderson is sharing another track from his upcoming album True, which he recorded with The Band Geeks.

The former Yes frontman just dropped the video for "True Messenger," the second single he's released from the album, following "Shine On."

According to a post on Facebook, Anderson has been playing both songs in concert during his current summer tour, along with another track from the album, "Thank God."

True, dropping Aug. 23, is Anderson's first new album since 2019's 1000 Hands: Chapter One and his first with The Band Geeks, who he's been touring with since 2023. It is available for preorder now.

Anderson and The Band Geeks are currently on tour; their next show is Tuesday in Camdenton, Missouri. A complete list of dates can be found at jonanderson.com.

