John Lennon’s 'Mind Games' gets expanded 'Ultimate Collection'

John Lennon's 1973 solo album, Mind Games, is getting a brand new reissue with lots of extra goodies for fans.

The newly expanded Mind Games - Ultimate Collection is set to drop July 12, produced by Sean Ono Lennon, who oversaw the project, and with the blessing of Yoko Ono Lennon.

According to the press release, the Ultimate Collection "puts listeners in the center of the studio and explores the album's 1973 recording sessions at the Record Plant in New York City." It will include six different listening experiences, featuring unreleased outtakes, stripped down mixes, instrumentals, demos, rehearsals and even what's described as "studio chatter."

And fans are getting a preview of what to expect with the release of "Mind Games" (Evolution Documentary)," an audio documentary that gives listeners insight into the evolution of the album's title track. It includes an early piano demo of song, which at the time was called "Make Love Not War," along with studio rehearsals and various takes on the tune. There's also never-before-seen footage of John and Yoko in their bedroom at their Ascot home in February 1970.

Mind Games – The Ultimate Collection will be released as two-CD and two-LP versions, as well as a deluxe box set with six CDs and two Blu-rays and a super deluxe edition, which is limited to only 1,100 copies and includes two limited-edition reproduction artworks by John and Yoko, nine LPs, six CDs and two Blu-rays.

Mind Games – The Ultimate Collection is available for preorder now.

