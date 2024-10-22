Joe Walsh offers up VIP VetsAid experience in new sweepstakes

By Jill Lances
Joe Walsh’s annual VetsAid concert is happening in November, and he’s giving fans a chance to land a one-of-a-kind VIP experience.
The Eagles guitarist has just launched a new Fandiem sweepstakes, with the grand prize being round-trip travel for two to New York City, plus special VIP passes to VetsAid, which will be held Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.
The prize also includes seats in the friends and family section, access to a special friends and family VIP lounge with food and drink, a possible meeting with Walsh, access to soundcheck and a special VetsAid merch package.

To enter, fans need to make a donation to VetsAid, which raises money for charities helping veterans.

The 2024 edition of VetsAid will feature performances by Walsh, Post Malone, Toto, Eric Church and newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Kool and the Gang. Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!