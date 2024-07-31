Joe Perry says new music from Aerosmith is “definitely a possibility”

Aerosmith is getting ready to restart their Peace Out tour, and while it may be their farewell to the road, it doesn’t mean it will be the last we hear from them.

In a new interview with Rock Candy magazine, guitarist Joe Perry indicates that new music from Aerosmith is not out of the question.

“There’s definitely a possibility,” he shares. “I know that Steven (Tyler) has got some stuff in his back pocket, so we’ll see. I’m currently writing stuff for a new Hollywood Vampires album, but after that ... .”

And Perry says fans can also expect to hear some previously unreleased material from the band's archives.

He notes, “What we are definitely doing is remixing some of the early Aerosmith stuff and finding some interesting outtakes, so it’ll be fun to look at that stuff.”

Aerosmith’s Peace Out tour launched last September but was postponed not long after it began after Tyler fractured his larynx. Perry reveals the whole thing was “pretty heavy.”

“Imagine being told that you might not ever do it again,” he says. “It all can be taken away so easily.”

Aerosmith's Peace Out tour is now scheduled to kick off Sept. 20 in Pittsburgh, with dates confirmed through Feb. 26 in Buffalo. A complete list of dates can be found at aerosmith.com.

