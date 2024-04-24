Jimi Hendrix’s music to be celebrated with new Experience Hendrix Tour dates

Jimi Hendrix’s music will be celebrated with a new tour launching this fall.

The Experience Hendrix Tour is set to return for the first time in five years, featuring an all-star lineup of guitarists that includes Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Zakk Wylde, Taj Mahal, Eric Johnson, Dweezil Zappa and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. It will also feature singer Henri Brown and promises the addition of more special guests.

This year’s tour will kick off September 19 in Seattle, hitting 24 cities — including Las Vegas, Houston, Anaheim, San Diego and Nashville — before wrapping October 19 in St. Augustine, Florida.

The live celebration of Hendrix’s music started out as one-off shows in San Diego in 2001 and 2022, before becoming a full tour in 2004. While there was another one-off show in Austin, Texas, in 2022, the last full Experience Hendrix Tour happened in 2019.

The lineup for each Experience Hendrix show varies depending on the city. A complete schedule, with lineups and ticket information, can be found at experiencehendrixtour.com.

