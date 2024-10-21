Jeff Lynne’s ELO to play final show at BST Hyde Park in London in July

Jeff Lynne’s ELO has announced they will play their last ever concert next year in London.

The band is set to headline BST Hyde Park on July 13, and it’s being billed as “the final show.”

"My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014," Lynne shared on Instagram. "It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn't be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, 'we're gonna do it One More Time!'"

Lynne will be joined by other artists for the outdoor show, with a full lineup to be announced at a later date.

An artist presale kicks off Wednesday, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday.

Lynne announced back in March that ELO would be heading out on their final tour. Dubbed The Over and Out Tour, the U.S. dates kicked off in August and are set to wrap Oct. 26 in Los Angeles.

