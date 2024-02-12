Jackson Browne, Michael McDonald to help Mavis Staples celebrate her 85th birthday

Jackson Browne and Michael McDonald are among the artists who've signed on to help gospel and soul legend Mavis Staples celebrate her 85th birthday.

Mavis Staples 85th: All-Star Birthday Concert will take place Thursday, April 18, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Mavis, who actually turns 85 in July, will be performing at the concert, joined by an all-star lineup that also features Jeff Tweedy, Chris Stapleton, Grace Potter, Black Pumas, Hozier and more.

“At the end of last year, I was talking about retiring,” Mavis shares. “But after sitting with it for a while, I stopped myself and thought, 'Well, what would I do?' I asked the Lord, 'Why am I still here? What do you want of me? Have you kept me around for a reason?'”

She adds, “And the only reason I could see is to sing my songs. That's why I'm still here, and I'm looking forward to this show with my friends singing my songs, too!”

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. PT. A complete lineup can be found at mavisstsaples85.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.