Illinois venue to host tribute to Great White frontman Jack Russell

The life and musical career of Great White frontman Jack Russell will be celebrated at a tribute concert being held Friday at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois, just outside of Chicago.

According to the announcement on the Jack Russell's Great White Facebook page, Russell's Great White had originally been scheduled to play the venue with Vixen that night but the show was canceled after Russell announced his retirement in July.

Instead, the venue will host a tribute to the rocker, featuring Jack Russell’s Great White band, who’ll perform under the name Once Bitten, with former Great White vocalist Terry Ilios. Vixen will close the show.

K.L. Doty, co-author of the recent Russell autobiography The True Tale of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative and the Jack Russell family spokesperson, will be there to talk about the book and Russell.

"Jack would have wanted the show to go on, what better way to honor his musical life than with a salute by his own bandmates?" said Arcada President and CEO Ron Onesti.

Tickets for the tribute are on sale now.

Russell's death was announced Thursday, with a social media post sharing that he "passed peacefully" surrounded by his wife, son, cousin and two friends. His cause of death was revealed as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy. He was 63.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.